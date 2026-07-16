North Las Vegas council approves homes, sewer work and grants

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas city leaders approved several projects during Wednesday's City Council meeting, covering new housing, flood control funding, sewer upgrades and a federal substance use grant.

Here's what you should know.

New homes near Losee and Tropical

Council members approved rezoning 17 acres from commercial to residential near Losee Road and Tropical Parkway. The project will bring 121 homes — a mixture of single-family and two-story homes — to the area. The developer says the project could take up to 2 years to complete.

"You have with this area right here that is different and unique or you can use the word innovative, is you have larger lots that are 4,500 feet along with other lots that are 3,600 feet," the developer said.

More funding for washes and flood channels

The council approved an additional $500,000 for the city's wash maintenance program, bringing the total budget to $3.5 million. The funding covers nearly 140 miles of channels, washes and detention basins across the city.

The money will be used to address erosion control, homeless encampment cleanup, fencing repairs and vegetation removal.

Sewer system upgrade moves forward

A neighborhood near West Gowan Road and John Peter Avenue is one step closer to a new sewer system. The council approved an agreement with Kleinfelder, Inc. for more than $100,000 to design the upgraded system.

The city says the existing sewer system has experienced settlement since 1997, leading to negative sewer flow and increased demand for utility maintenance in the surrounding area. The improvement is expected to minimize ongoing maintenance needs and ensure positive sewer flow throughout the area.

Federal opioid and substance use grant approved

The council also approved a grant application — and acceptance of any resulting award — for the FY25 Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Use Site-Based Program (COSSUP) grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The grant is valued at $1,123,329 over a three-year period.

The funding is intended to strengthen substance use and reentry support programs for incarcerated individuals at the city's Community Correctional Center. The city manager or her designee was authorized to execute related agreements, contract amendments and purchase orders, and to approve revised final funding allocations tied to the award.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.