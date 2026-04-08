NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas approved a new grant to help homeowners in specific areas cover half the cost of exterior home improvements, up to $25,000 per owner.

Owning a home in the valley comes with a hefty price tag, and staying on top of curb appeal maintenance can sometimes feel out of reach.

North Las Vegas City Councilwoman Ruth Garcia-Anderson told me the city wants to make exterior upgrades more affordable.

North Las Vegas approves new grant for exterior home improvements and repairs

"It’s exciting for us to start doing this program now… and start beautifying their homes," Garcia-Anderson said. "It costs a lot if you make improvements, especially if you live in an area that is older…. those improvements can range from a few hundred dollars to the thousands," Garcia-Anderson said.

The grant is available to locals within the Redevelopment Area tax districts 253, 255, or 256.

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"We’re hoping this grant will help homeowners to renovate and reinvest in these properties, so that their property values can increase," Garcia-Anderson said.

Approved projects under the grant include garage construction, new fences, tree removal, roof repairs, and lighting upgrades.

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"Make sure that you submit before you start making any improvements to your home," Garcia-Anderson said.

To qualify for the grant, locals must be current on property taxes, own the property, and show they cannot afford the upgrades.

Additionally, all projects need to be approved by the city, completed by a licensed contractor, and meet local building standards.

"We encourage people to work with our staff so that they can make sure that they take advantage of this opportunity," Garcia-Anderson said.

Locals who have their application approved will have 180 days to complete the work, but extensions could be issued as well.

City officials say that 30 days after the work is done, homeowners will receive their funds.

Gisela Garcia rents a home in one of the approved areas. While she does not qualify for the grant, her landlord does.

"It’s marvelous. The community really needs it," Gisela Garcia said.

Gisela Garcia told me that not a lot of people work on their homes because of the costs, but she says this help could make it easier for neighbors to improve the quality of the neighborhood.

"She’s trying to renovate her home, so that tenants like us live more comfortably," Gisela Garcia said.

"So that people feel more comfortable, feel motivated, feel like the community is beautiful," Gisela Garcia said.

If you are interested in applying for the grant and/or looking for more information about the grant, click here.

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