NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pilots and hangar owners at the North Las Vegas Airport gathered outside the Clark County Government Center Tuesday, demanding officials renew their long-term land leases.

WATCH | North Las Vegas reporter Jhovani Carrillo heard from protesters about what they're looking for:

North Las Vegas Airport hangar owners protest over land leases

The small group of protesters chanted "What do we want? Land leases. When do we want them? Now!" as they called on county officials to act.

Tim Ross has owned his hangar at the North Las Vegas Airport for nearly 20 years. Clark County owns the land underneath the hangars, and Ross said the county has yet to come up with a new long-term lease agreement for owners like him.

"The director of aviation had promised us that he would renew our leases and now he seems to renege on it and will take ownership of our hangars without any compensation," Ross said.

Ross said the fix is straightforward.

"All they have to do is dedicate the 30 acres to us that we are using and renew our leases for another 30 years for another long-term land lease, so that we retain ownership of our hangar, and it's a very simple solution," Ross said.

He said the county recently entered into a reversion policy contract with a consulting firm, which county officials said is helping them understand what the rest of the industry is doing across airports within the country.

Ross said the consultant's work could lead to approval of a contract that would transfer ownership of the hangars to the county when leases expire, ultimately pushing owners out.

"Take ownership because of some reversion policy and he won't have to compensate us at all," Ross said.

Ross said many owners have invested significant money into their hangars and that uncertainty over the leases is creating problems for those looking to sell.

"Many of the veterans would like to sell and they can't because there's not a long-term lease," Ross said.

Protesters were also calling for Clark County Director of Aviation James Chrisley to step down.

"Because he's lied to us now," Ross said.

Back in June, I spoke with Chrisley and asked whether the county planned to push hangar owners out.

North Las Vegas hangar owners worry about future

"This is the airport where we have these types of operators operating in and we have no intentions of kicking them off the airport," Chrisley said.

When asked whether any hangars would be removed, Chrisley said, "No."

Chrisley also said the airport could grow while keeping the hangars in place.

"Absolutely, yeah," Chrisley said.

Ross said Chrisley's position appeared to shift at a more recent private meeting that excluded the press.

"At the last private meeting, where they don't allow the press, he seems to have changed his mind," Ross said. "Now he wants to take ownership of the hangars."

Back in June, Chrisley also said the county hoped to have a new lease agreement in place by the end of the year. He is currently meeting with hangar owners to discuss the agreement. The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.

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