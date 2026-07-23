NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas nonprofit is offering free energy-saving home upgrades to qualifying families, helping them cut down on utility bills through a $4.6 million grant.

WATCH | North Las Vegas Reporter Jhovani Carrillo has the details:

Nonprofit offers free home energy upgrades to qualifying families in North Las Vegas

Rural Nevada Development Corporation is providing upgrades that include the installation of carbon monoxide detectors, ceiling, floor and duct insulation, as well as replacing broken windows, doors, HVAC systems and some appliances.

Nicola Williams, a North Las Vegas resident, said her electricity costs had become difficult to manage.

"My electricity bill was some $400, and I had paid it all the way down to 0, and it went back up there," Williams said.

Williams said she sees the program as a necessary resource for her community.

"These homes are older, and the people that live here have been here a while; they are on fixed incomes, they are not able to afford these things to get their homes repaired on their own, so I feel this is needed," Williams said.

When asked about what she personally hoped to have addressed, Williams pointed to her air conditioning unit and solar screens.

"Yes, the AC unit very much so…. and I would love to have the solar screens to keep the heat out, the sun out," Williams said.

According to the EPA, families can save an average of 15% on heating and cooling costs by adding insulation in attics, floors and crawl spaces. NV Energy says people with an Energy Star certified refrigerator can save up to $220 over its 12-year lifetime.

Williams said the refrigerator savings came as a surprise.

"I never took into consideration the refrigerator," Williams said.

So far, 45 homes in Clark County have received upgrades totaling more than $600,000, or roughly $14,000 per home.

Once approved, the home is evaluated to determine which upgrades are eligible.

Williams said she was not previously aware of the program but is now planning to apply.

"I'm going to take advantage of that," Williams said.

To find out if you qualify for the program, call 775-289-8519.

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