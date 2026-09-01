NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Replacing or repairing an air conditioning unit can cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars — and for seniors living on a fixed income, that unexpected expense can be a serious challenge.

A nonprofit is offering qualifying homeowners a way to beat the heat for free.

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada can repair or replace A/C units for qualifying North Las Vegas homeowners at no cost. The program is open to low-income homeowners who are 60 or older, veterans, or people with disabilities. Households must also meet income requirements.

WATCH | North Las Vegas reporter Jhovani Carrillo heard from residents about how the program helped them:

Nonprofit helps North Las Vegas seniors, veterans get free A/C repairs and replacements

Antonia Gonzalez, a 76-year-old North Las Vegas resident, knows firsthand how difficult a broken A/C can be. When her unit went out four years ago, she and her husband had no choice but to leave the state once the hot temperatures hit.

"Wait until the heat passes and then come back," Gonzalez said.

Over the years, she called multiple technicians to repair the unit, but the problem never went away.

"People come and check, and put something and leave, but it didn't work," Gonzalez said.

With both of them retired and on a fixed income, buying a new unit seemed out of reach. Technicians quoted her at least $3,000 just to repair the unit — and far more to replace it.

"Replace, like $25K that's a lot of money," Gonzalez said.

Her daughter eventually found the Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada program, which stepped in to help.

"For me, it was a big, big help," Gonzalez said.

The nonprofit said it was able to replace or fix 160 units last year. Nearly 140 of those units were in North Las Vegas homes. Gonzalez said the process moved quickly.

"It was fast, really fast, less than a year," Gonzalez said.

She said without her daughter finding the program, she would still be cooling off with fans or waiting out the summer somewhere else — and she hopes others in similar situations will take advantage of it.

"Big help. I wish other people could apply for it because this is great help," Gonzalez said.

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada is still accepting applications. Interested homeowners can call 702-259-4900.

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