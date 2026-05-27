New study shows more homeowners are planting roots in North Las Vegas, bucking a national housing trend

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For nearly 30 years, Xavier Olivares has called North Las Vegas home.

From the neatly kept patio in his backyard to the personal touches throughout his house, Olivares says every corner reflects years of hard work.

"I feel like I succeeded," he said.

Olivares moved to Southern Nevada from California decades ago and says one of the biggest reasons he chose North Las Vegas was affordability.

"First of all, it was more affordable," he said.

According to a recent report from PropertyShark, North Las Vegas is one of a small group of major U.S. cities where homeowner mobility is increasing while renter mobility is declining; a pattern that runs counter to national trends.

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Between 2019 and 2024, homeowner mobility in North Las Vegas increased by 2.58%, while renter mobility fell by 1.09%, according to the study.

Nationally, researchers found renters were 3.7 times more likely to move than homeowners in 2024, largely because many homeowners remain “locked in” by low mortgage rates they secured before borrowing costs climbed.

The study also notes North Las Vegas has been one of the fastest-growing cities in the Las Vegas metro, with owner-household growth averaging 2.3% annually since 2020.

"You just need to know how to spend your money. If you shop around, you’ll find those deals," Terri Martinez, who has called North Las Vegas home for around 30 years, said.

Olivares agrees and says he has no plans to leave.

Instead, he hopes the home he spent decades building will stay in the family.

"For my kids," he said.

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