Mother speaks out after suspected impaired driver kills one daughter, injures another in North Las Vegas

(NORTH LAS VEGAS) KTNV — A North Las Vegas mother is planning a funeral for one daughter while keeping a vigil at the bedside of another after police say an impaired driver struck both sisters as they walked home from a store on Saturday.

Janiah Gant, 17, died at the scene. Her sister, Leilani Wigfall, 19, suffered multiple broken bones and a brain bleed, and faces a long road to recovery.

Police say Triquan Huges, 32, hit both sisters near the intersection of Craig Road and Simmons Street. Court documents show Huges was speeding, weaving through traffic, and crashed into another car before striking the sisters. The documents also state Huges had alcohol and marijuana in his system at the time. Police say his 10-year-old son was also in the car.

The mother of the 17-year-old and 19-year-old, Angela Anderson, described the moment she saw Huges.

"I'll never forget how big his eyes were that day," Anderson said. "I was not looking at a human that day."

Jhovani Carrillo shares the latest on the case as the mother of the victims makes a plea to the court and the public:

Mother speaks out after suspected DUI driver kills one daughter, injures another in North Las Vegas

Anderson is now balancing the unimaginable: planning Janiah's funeral while staying by Leilani's side as she recovers.

"She's missing a lot of teeth. Her jaw is broken. She is talking," Anderson said. "They took her off the ventilator, she ate, she had juice, so I am happy with her progress."

Anderson said Janiah had recently come out of her shell.

"She's very shy. Since moving here, she's opened up a lot and become more social, which is why they were walking to the store," Anderson explained. "They wanted to get out of the house and just get some snacks, and she never came home."

A growing memorial has formed near the intersection where Janiah was killed. Among the messages left there: "Rest in heaven, sweet Janiah."

Prosecutors pushed for a higher bail Thursday, arguing Huges' current $250,000 bail does not ensure community safety. A judge ruled the state did not meet the burden of proof for the increase and kept bail the same. Court records show Huges is no longer in custody and is not allowed to use drugs, alcohol, or drive.

Anderson said she wants the harshest possible punishment for Huges.

"I want the max on everything," Anderson said.

She also had a message for the broader community.

"Slow down," Anderson said. "You will hurt somebody or yourself."

The family has also created a GoFundMe to help pay funeral costs and medical expenses.

Huges is scheduled to return to court on June 17.

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