NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students and parents at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas say the campus HVAC system has been out since the start of the new school year, leaving students to endure extreme heat inside classrooms.

WATCH | North Las Vegas reporter Jhovani Carrillo went out to the high school to hear from students and parents:

Legacy High School students, parents say broken HVAC system making classrooms unbearable

After the first day of school, I received a call from a parent at Legacy High School who said the HVAC system was out. I spoke with parents and students to learn more about what has been going on. Both tell me many students have been breaking a sweat — and it's not because of gym class.

The people I spoke with say this is not the first time an issue has been reported with the HVAC system. They say it was also out at the end of the last school year, and they were told it would be fixed before the new school year began.

One student described what it has been like inside the building.

"It's kind of disgusting, feeling all the humidity because especially when it's hot, you can feel all the body heat since we have so many students here," the student said. "Sitting in a class, it almost makes you angry how hot it is. So it's almost hard to focus."

Some students said some teachers are using fans to help stay cool, which they say has helped.

I reached out to the Clark County School District for more information and am waiting for a response.

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