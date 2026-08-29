NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas-area residents say their home warranty company left them without air conditioning for nearly a month during the brutal summer heat — and it took reaching out to a local news station before one of them got results.

Antoine King, of North Las Vegas, and Natalie Gutierrez, of Henderson, don't know each other. But both had their A/C units fail in late July, and both turned to American Home Shield, their home warranty company, to get them fixed.

WATCH | Las Vegas residents say warranty company delayed A/C repairs during extreme heat

Las Vegas residents say home warranty company left them without A/C for nearly a month during extreme heat

"It went out July 27," King said.

"Yeah, it started late July," Gutierrez said.

Both say crews responded within a couple of days to assess the problem — but that's where the quick response ended. Since then, they say they've been getting the runaround and have been without air conditioning for nearly a month.

"They get their money on time, every month. They actually have automatic pay. It seems like the moment you try to file a claim, they don't want to help you," King said.

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"It's so extremely hot, we are in an extreme heat warning right now, so this house was getting to temperatures up to 92 degrees," Gutierrez said.

The lack of air conditioning wasn't just uncomfortable — both say it became a health concern.

"I'm new to diabetes, so I had to learn the heat was affecting me," King said.

"I was starting to feel sick on days, my father who is staying here, he's elderly, disabled, he was starting to get sick from it," Gutierrez said.

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King says he paid hundreds of dollars out of pocket for 3 portable A/C units and hotel stays during the ordeal. Gutierrez says she paid thousands to replace her units entirely.

"Now that we are down to one income, it definitely took a toll. Definitely thankful to the credit cards," King said.

"And yes, we had to pay a pretty penny to pay for both of these units," Gutierrez said.

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With nowhere else to turn, both residents reached out to Channel 13. I've been in communication with a spokesperson from American Home Shield since last week. On Friday, the company shared this statement:

"We sincerely apologize for the delay and frustration this matter has caused the Kings. Our customer care team is working with them to ensure this situation is properly resolved. As a gesture of goodwill, we are reimbursing them for alternative cooling, as well as a portion of their hotel expenses."

Shortly after, King's A/C was repaired.

"Fixed it yesterday, yes sir. But I think that's because you all were in communication with them," King said.

American Home Shield says it is also working with Gutierrez to resolve her situation. Despite the resolution, both residents say they plan to look for coverage elsewhere.

"I am a numbers guy, so I will sit down and [look at] the money I paid them over the months and what it will look like if I save and get my own tech," King said.

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I also reached out to the Nevada Division of Insurance for more information for residents who find themselves in similar situations. The agency protects consumers and regulates the state's insurance industry, which includes home warranties. That information will be passed along as soon as it is received.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.