'It connects communities': North Las Vegas to add five miles of paved bike path along Northern Beltway Trail

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas is expanding its section of the regional beltway trail system by adding five miles of new paved path for cyclists, runners, and pedestrians.

The city will extend the Northern Beltway Trail from Decatur Boulevard to Losee Road, filling a gap that currently stops riders at the edge of North Las Vegas, near the 215 beltway and the Costco near Decatur.

"I ride up to this right here, and I stop, and I'm like, 'Ah, there's North Las Vegas — and I can't keep riding,” said Councilman Scott Black.

Black said the extension is part of a larger, multi-jurisdictional effort to connect the trail system across the entire Las Vegas Valley.

"Eventually, the idea is to connect the trail all around the valley. I can go to Red Rock; I can go to Henderson, and when I get to Henderson, I can connect to the River Mountain(s) Loop Trail — it goes all the way to Lake Mead," Black said.

The project will be built in two phases and will include a 12-foot-wide paved path, new lighting, and benches. The trail is designed for cyclists, runners, and anyone looking to get outside.

"No motorized vehicles allowed on this trail system, so you are totally safe and buffered from motorized traffic," Black said.

The project is expected to cost between $6 million and $10 million and is funded through a state grant from the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act, known as SNPLMA. The city is still in the process of approving a contractor.

Black said the trail is about more than recreation.

"It improves health and wellness, because you can't ride your car in this. You're either running, walking, or biking," Black said. "I believe it connects communities together."

He added that once the trail is complete, he hopes residents from across the city will take advantage of it.

"It shouldn't matter what your zip code is, you should be able to recreate, live a healthy life, and have fun in your community," Black said.

Black said a groundbreaking is expected within the next month, with the new trail set to be completed by 2027.

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