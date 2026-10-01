NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Agora Realty is moving into the final phase of the 73-acre Hylo Park project in North Las Vegas, with city leaders and the developer revealing new renderings and announcing several major partnerships Wednesday morning.

The third and final phase — Hylo Park North — includes a Hilton Hotel, a 250,000-square-foot indoor field, a renovated multi-sport arena, additional shopping and a sports academy.

Agora Realty CEO Cary Lefton said the project is designed to serve the broader community.

"Hylo Park will be a place where North Las Vegas families can enjoy sports, movie nights, concerts and watch parties," Lefton said.

WATCH: Hylo Park final phase moving forward in North Las Vegas

Hylo Park

Several major partnerships are already underway. Agora Realty is collaborating to make Hylo Park the Nevada home for the Special Olympics and has also announced a partnership with TruGame and Adidas.

"That means Hylo Park athletes will compete on the national Adidas platform and gain exposure to college coaches, basketball media," Lefton said.

A basketball tournament is already scheduled to be held inside the newly renovated ice arena in November.

Lefton said the company also hopes to establish a partnership with the NIAA and bring Elevate Sports Alliance's pre-draft training to Hylo Park.

"This will bring collegiate players, professional athletes and the international aspect together with NBA agents," Lefton said.

North Las Vegas elected officials expressed enthusiasm for the project's potential impact.

"This is very surreal," councilmember Scott Black said.

Councilwoman Ruth Garcia-Anderson highlighted what the development could mean for young athletes.

"As a mother of four, I am really looking forward to what this project will do for youth sports," Garcia-Anderson said.

Mayor Pamela Goynes Brown emphasized the long-term vision behind the development.

"Projects like this just don't happen by accident," Goynes Brown said. "They are years, sometimes decades in the making. The mission is to create and maintain a vibrant community."

The announcement comes nearly two months after the completion of Hylo Park South, a shopping center that includes Cardenas, In-N-Out, Ross and Starbucks. An additional 400 new homes are also planned as part of the broader development.

Lefton said the collaboration with the city has been a key factor in the project's progress.

"North Las Vegas is an amazing team, an amazing partner and I think we are creating an amazing project," Lefton said.

Hylo Park North is expected to be complete around this time next year.

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