NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two valley DMV offices are closing next month, and locals are already voicing concerns about what that means for their commutes.

The North Las Vegas DMV on Donovan Street will close Oct. 9. The Henderson office on Stephanie Street will follow five days later, closing Oct. 14.

Both closures are driven by budget constraints, according to the Nevada DMV.

WATCH | Henderson and North Las Vegas DMV offices closing in October

Henderson and North Las Vegas DMV offices closing in October

"Really it just kind of boils down to funding, it's just very expensive to operate both facilities," Hailey Foster of the Nevada DMV said.

"We just work within a budget, again it's all within our highway funds and everything like that. Again, just making sure that we're not going over the budget that we're allotted," Foster shared.

CDL services previously offered at the Donovan Street location will move to a new state-of-the-art DMV facility on Silverado Ranch Boulevard, nearly 10 miles south of the current North Las Vegas site. Foster said the new location will feature a drive-thru, more counters, and kiosks.

For North Las Vegas resident Terry Johnson, the Donovan Street DMV has been a regular stop.

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"This is the closest one, especially for getting the CDL," Johnson said.

Johnson said the added distance will create a real burden for many in the area.

"Very inconvenient, you know, cause we have gas prices, you got the freeway, and a lot of people don't really have money like that to be driving out there, so I believe they should keep it right here," Johnson said.

Johnson is skeptical the new facility will solve the problems the closures create, despite its larger size.

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"They can sit there and say how big it's going to be, how wide, how many people it's going to hold, but reality, it's not going to help nobody," Johnson said.

Still, Johnson said he is holding out some hope.

"It can go both ways. I hope it runs smooth, you know, like they said, it's going to be a bigger, but we don't know until it actually happens," Johnson said.

The DMV has not yet announced an opening date for the new Silverado Ranch facility. Officials said they will share that information once they receive the go-ahead, and that the update will likely be posted on social media.

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