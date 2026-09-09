NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of family members and friends have been stopping by a makeshift memorial at the intersection of Lake Mead and McDaniel Boulevard in North Las Vegas to honor 19-year-old Kenneth Medina, who was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

Investigators say a car struck the front right side of Medina's motorcycle as he was turning left on McDaniel Street Saturday morning. He died in the hospital on Sunday. Police say there were no signs of impairment.

Flowers, candles and loving messages have been left at the memorial site by those who say Medina touched many lives.

WATCH | Remembering Kenneth Medina

Friend remembers 19-year-old killed in North Las Vegas motorcycle crash

Friend Antoinette Moreno said she has known Medina since they were 12 years old.

"He was the type of person at the time to give corny speeches at parties, 'I just love you all so much.' He was the type of person anybody could talk to. Like you're in a group and maybe don't know who to talk to, he's the first person to approach you."

Moreno described the outpouring of support that followed Medina's death.

"The hospital was packed with so many people, hoping for a chance to visit, give condolences, and be there for each other and his family. His memorial was packed, and as unfortunate as everything was, I think he found a way to make his wish come true of bringing everyone together."

Music was a central part of who Medina was, according to Moreno, who said his talent inspired others around him.

"So musically talented. He was amazing at playing the piano. He was amazing at playing the drums. There was a lot of people that started playing music because of him and started playing instruments because of him. He was just so inspirational."

Medina had big dreams for his future, Moreno said.

"I believe he wanted to play music. He wanted to be famous so bad."

Moreno said Medina also took motorcycle safety seriously, always wearing his helmet and protective gear when he rode. She hopes the community will remember him for his kind heart.

"Be more like Kenneth. I think he's an inspirational person. I think people can learn from him. We need more Kenneth in this world.”

The family has also created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and will be hosting a fundraiser Saturday, September 12, at La Flor de Michoacán on Nellis and Stewart.

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