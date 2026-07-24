(NORTH LAS VEGAS) KTNV — A North Las Vegas nonprofit is preparing to launch a new after-school program aimed at keeping high school students on track academically as the new school year approaches.

Fresh Foundation Director Natalie Hudson and her team are gearing up to offer students a dedicated space to study, receive tutoring, and access resources they may not have at home.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo heard more from Natalie Hudson on the reasons behind this organization:

Fresh Foundation launches program to support North Las Vegas high school students

"So we help out by giving them a place where we have resources, like if they need something for a project, they're struggling in a subject in school and need tutoring, and just locking in with their peers," Hudson said.

During the summer, the organization focused on feeding kids in the community. Now, Fresh Foundation is shifting its efforts toward making sure students have what they need to succeed in the classroom.

The program aims to reach 40 students and is counting on community support to make that happen. Sponsorships are needed to cover school supplies, meals, personal care items, educational workshops, and even haircuts.

"Looking good, feeling good, that all comes with being a young adult," Hudson said.

Hudson said her own upbringing inspired her to create this kind of support system.

"Growing up as a student, I was in cheerleading, and my mom was a single mom and just didn't have the support, so it was easier for me to give up. So we want to be here for those types of families," Hudson said.

Hudson hopes the resources will give students one less thing to worry about so they can focus on what matters most.

"It's something we need for all our students," Hudson said.

For more information about the program or to find out how to help, contact Hudson at 725-205-1041.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.