Exclusive video shows street takeover at North Las Vegas intersection of Lake Mead, Las Vegas Blvd

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Exclusive video obtained by Channel 13 shows the moment a driver took over a North Las Vegas intersection, doing donuts in the middle of the road.

The person who recorded the video said it was captured Thursday, just before 11 p.m., at the intersection of Lake Mead and Las Vegas Blvd. Tire marks from the incident were still visible at the intersection the following day.

In the video, a dark-colored truck can be seen doing multiple donuts in the middle of the intersection while other cars are forced to back up and wait.

You can watch that video here.

Exclusive video shows street takeover at North Las Vegas intersection

North Las Vegas resident Jermaine Bolden said he was not surprised when shown the video.

"Of course, it's not right. It's dangerous, people can get flipped, get hit," Bolden said.

Bolden said street takeovers have been a problem in the valley for years.

"Just overall in the streets of Vegas, you see that type of stuff. You hear people screaming and loud exhausts. It's overall dangerous, for what? You are just wasting tire tread, engine wear," Bolden said.

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No one was injured in Thursday's incident, but Bolden said he wants to see more done to prevent someone from getting hurt.

"There needs to be more enforcement I guess, just more educating drivers," Bolden said.

North Las Vegas Police said they are committed to addressing dangerous and reckless driving throughout the city. They are urging anyone who witnesses a street takeover to call 9-1-1 immediately, noting that details like the location, vehicle description, and the direction a car is traveling can be critical to their investigation.

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Police warn drivers involved in street takeovers could face serious consequences, including a citation, vehicle confiscation, or arrest.

Bolden also had a direct message for reckless drivers.

"Just get in your car and drive. You don't have to be doing all that," Bolden said.

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