Driver faces reckless driving and child abuse charges after Saturday afternoon crash

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five people, including a 4-year-old child, were hospitalized after a serious crash near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Walnut Road on Saturday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Two people inside a Nissan were making a left turn on Walnut on a flashing yellow signal when an Infiniti carrying three people slammed into them, sending both cars spinning.

Broken glass and pieces of mangled cars remained scattered across the street and sidewalk following the crash.

The driver of the Nissan, a 74-year-old man, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and police say his 71-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the Infiniti, 24-year-old Raudel Luna, did not show signs of impairment, but was speeding at the time of the crash.

Luna and his 4-year-old passenger were seriously injured and transported to an area hospital. Another passenger in his vehicle, a 25-year-old woman, had minor injuries, police said.

Luna is now facing multiple reckless driving and child abuse charges. Court records show he has since posted bail and is set to appear in court Monday morning.

A man who was working at a nearby business when the crash happened said he rushed in to help. He asked not to be identified or appear on camera, but he described the chaos that followed.

"I heard a boom. We see a big smoke cloud right there," he said. "A pole got knocked off the ground. Apparently, it spun and hit the O'Reilly sign over there."

He said he and others tried to free one of the victims immediately.

"We tried to get the man out first, but his door was so messed up in the front, we couldn't even open it," he said.

He then heard something that changed his focus.

"I heard someone scream, 'There's a baby there!' and I immediately turned around got the baby out of the car," he said.

He said he felt compelled to act.

"I got kids. I didn't know who was in the car, but if I could help anybody's life when it's in danger like that, I am willing to help," he said.

Channel 13 reached out to University Medical Center for an update on the people who were injured. As of Sunday evening, we are still waiting to hear back.

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