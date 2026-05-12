(NORTH LAS VEGAS) KTNV — Local outreach teams are working to protect unhoused residents and their animals from dangerous heat conditions as triple-digit temperatures hit the Las Vegas valley.

Hearts Alive Village, a local nonprofit, recently partnered with Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement (H.O.M.E.), and the Nevada Homeless Alliance to relocate about nine adult dogs and nine puppies from an encampment for those experiencing homelessness in North Las Vegas near Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo speaks with the founder of Hearts Alive Village about the relocation of the dogs:

18 dogs relocated from homeless encampment in North Las Vegas as triple-digit heat arrives

Christy Stevens, founder of Hearts Alive Village, said the decision to surrender the animals was painful for their owners, but necessary.

"The dogs were so well cared for in that homeless encampment and they were loved so much that they were let go so they can get to safety," Stevens said. "And that's truly the case, it was very heartbreaking, it was very difficult for these dogs' families to let go."

Stevens said the consequences of leaving pets outside in the scorching heat can be fatal.

"One of the things you have to know about dogs is that they don't sweat like us, so they have a really hard time cooling off," Stevens said. "The core temperature rises, and they and their bodies start shutting off in terrible ways."

When asked how frequently her organization responds to heat-related calls, Stevens pointed to alarming numbers from the previous summer.

"The majority of how we intersect with heat-related incidents is through animal protection services. Last year, we had, in just three months time, we had 57 heat-related deaths," Stevens said. "Anything from people who actually did something malicious to potentially people who just forgot."

The 18 dogs taken in will be vaccinated, dewormed and microchipped. Stevens said the animals are not yet available for adoption, but are ready for foster placement.

Stevens said her team will provide the families of the surrendered pets with updates on the dogs and, when possible, reconnect them with owners who have found a secure place for both themselves and their animals.

With many more animals still living outside as summer approaches, her team remains ready to help.

"We want to keep pets and their people together and keep those pets healthy," Stevens said.

For more information about the non-profit, click here.

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