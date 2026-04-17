Unanimous decision: Henderson woman keeps camels after fight with the city

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Planning commission unanimously approved Nancy Rouas' conditional use permit to keep her two camels, Abraham and Moses.

We first told you about this camel controversy story last month.

Henderson Henderson woman fights to keep her animals amid camel controversy Ryan Ketcham

Rouas owns Petting Zoo 2 U, a traveling business based out of Henderson where she brings her animals to events, sometimes including her 2 camels. She usually covers community events, birthday parties, church events, and much more all across our valley.

She tells me it all started more than 2 decades ago.

“So, my company is called Petting Zoo 2 U, and it started very small in 1997 with just a few goats and chickens and rabbits," Rouas said.

Petting Zoo 2 U

However, Rouas tells me the issue all started in 2024 — 11 years after she got her first camel — when she claims a Henderson Animal Protection Services officer visited her property.

"She saw the camels and said, that's an exotic animal, and you're not allowed to keep exotic animals in Henderson," Rouas said. "It was a little bit surprising."

The issue is all about the designation of the camels.

The visit coincided with a USDA reclassification that grouped camels alongside exotic animals. The City of Henderson tells Channel 13 it follows those federal guidelines, meaning camels are considered exotic — and prohibited without a special permit.

Which, brings us back to this planning commission meeting Thursday, April 16.

KTNV

Rouas filed for the conditional use permit required by the City of Henderson for her camels. This meeting decided the fate of her camels.

With the (unanimous) approval, she gets to keep her camels and keep using them as part of her traveling business.

"It does not require an owner just to keep a camel or to enjoy their camel," Rouas said.

Ahead of this decision, Rouas garnered support from not just her community, but from all around the world. More than 37,000 people have signed this online petition titled: Save Our Community Camels.

thepetitionsite.com

Just from scrolling down some names on the list, there are people supporting her from Argentina, France, Belgium, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Iceland, and so many more countries. Support also poured in from around the U.S.

Rouas says her fight does not stop here with the City of Henderson. She tells me she plans to challenge the USDA's camel classification at the federal level, with her growing supporters.

This was the full statement the City of Henderson sent me regarding the first story we covered about the camel controversy:

"The City of Henderson relies on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for review and permitting of wild and exotic animals, which includes camels. Camels are prohibited in Henderson; unless, owners are able to obtain the appropriate approvals, including any required city and federal permits. In October, the City Council adopted revised animal code regulations that include enhanced standards for rural neighborhoods. Based in part on feedback Nancy provided during a public meeting, the City added a provision allowing residents to apply for a Conditional Use Permit to request approval for additional animals on their property within the rural neighborhood. Since the code update, the City has not taken enforcement action and has been working with Nancy over the past four months to bring her animals into compliance with the regulations. She recently received a warning after exhibiting a camel without the required approvals and permits, including a USDA exhibitor permit. Nancy currently has a Conditional Use Permit application under review. Her application includes the camel and requests approval to increase the number of other animals on her property. The property is approximately 1.5 acres, and the application proposes keeping more than 125 animals. As part of the review process, the City evaluates the number and types of animals to ensure they are appropriate for the size of the property and consistent with City code. The City’s animal codes are intended to ensure that animals are kept in appropriate areas, and that adequate space and proper conditions are maintained for their care and wellbeing. The conditional use permit will be on April 16 Planning Commission agenda."

We will continue to keep track of Rouas battle moving forward with the USDA and update you with the latest.

Do you have questions or concerns about Henderson happenings? Contact me at Ryan.Ketcham@ktnv.com, or by clicking on the banner below.