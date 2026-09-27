Living Grace Homes opens Henderson campus, celebrates 20 years of helping young mothers

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A building in Henderson will soon serve as the new Safe and Sound Campus for Living Grace Homes, expanding the nonprofit's services for young and teenage mothers who are homeless or struggling.

The organization is also marking 20 years of service — and one graduate of the program is already planning to give back at the new location.

WATCH | Living Grace Homes opens new Henderson campus for young mothers

Community Hope BBQ

Marianne Tanada graduated from Living Grace Homes in 2009. She came to the program as a young mother and credits it with teaching her not only how to parent, but how to support herself.

"Like you have to talk to yourself, who do you want yourself to become?" Tanada also said, "becoming a stronger mom to my kid and being able to nurture her."

Today, Tanada is the owner of her own online fashion company, Tanada Catour, and is raising her 15-year-old daughter, Lourdess.

KTNV

"I just kept on learning, and I feel like everyone needs to evolve for themselves," Tanada said.

She said the lessons she learned at Living Grace Homes were ones she had to model, not just teach.

"I cannot teach that to my kid. I have to show it to her," Tanada said.

KTNV

Gwen Harvey, executive director of Living Grace Homes, said the new Henderson campus will allow the organization to meet women where they are from the moment they arrive.

"They get a bed for the night, food in their tummy, showers, and then we get to assist them in finding the right place for them," Harvey said.

Harvey said every woman who walks through the door brings her own story and her own needs, and the program works to address all of them.

KTNV

"Parenting skills, financial skills. We bring it all in. We have partnerships with the medical scene. We have partnerships with financial literacy," Harvey said.

Founding Director Kathleen Miller said this past spring the program celebrated its first group of parents whose children graduated from high school.

"Really change the course of their life because. Change the family tree to a point where both mom and child can be successful," Miller said.

Tanada said she plans to volunteer at the new campus and hopes to lead hands-on classes for the women who will come through its doors.

"I'll be teaching. You know, hopefully in the future, sewing classes for the girls," Tanada said.

Inspirational quotes line the walls of the new Henderson facility — a reminder to every mother who walks through that she is not alone.

If everything goes according to plan, the new campus should be open and ready to house 14 people by November, with a goal of adding a total of 38 beds to serve as many as 90 families across the valley.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.