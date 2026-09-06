Hundreds enjoy Lake Mead for Labor Day weekend despite record-low water levels

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Hundreds of people headed to Lake Mead Saturday to kick off the Labor Day holiday weekend, even as water levels remain at record lows.

All day, people dropped off boats and jet skis at the dock. Many said the low water levels would not stop their fun — but they have taken notice of the dropping water line.

Every few minutes, trucks waited their turn to drop off or pick up a boat for the day. That process has become more difficult and is taking longer as water levels continue to drop. Signs are posted at the lake warning visitors about the conditions.

Babken Airpetian, an avid Lake Mead visitor, said the change has been noticeable over time.

"Yea it's drying, it's miserable, and I see every year it's going more down," Airpetian said.

Still, the Airpetian family was happy to celebrate the long weekend. They said they bring their jet skis to the lake once a week and have done so for the last 5 years.

Twelve-year-old Tatyana Airpetian handles the water like a pro. She had advice for newcomers dealing with the choppy conditions.

"There was some waves, but it made it more like faster and jumpier, so like, if if you're like new to jet skiing, I don't really recommend going with big waves," Tatyana said.

Tatyana said she had a lot of fun with the waves, but her little brother and cousins were not as enthusiastic.

"They were a little scared, and my older brother wanted to get off," Tatyana said.

Choppy waters aside, hundreds of people were out on the lake Saturday, making for a very busy day.

"When you going inside, it's too many jets, keep too many boats. Like the people are already inside," Babken Airpetian said.

Channel 13 has been tracking the low levels at Lake Mead for years. The water level is currently at 1,038 feet, dropping an average of about 10 feet a year. In 2024, it sat at 1,063 feet, and last year it was at 1,055 feet.

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For Tate Vernon, Saturday was his first time at the lake — and even he noticed the water line.

"I noticed when we were coming in the water level on the mountains," Vernon said.

Vernon said he got to surf and ride in the family boat, and he would definitely come back.

"It was great. The conditions were amazing," Vernon said.

Many families said they plan to return to the water Sunday, hoping the crowds die down a bit so they can enjoy the open lake.

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