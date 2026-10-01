Henderson's $100 million 'The Cliff' retail center aims to transform unused office space

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A $100 million retail shopping center is under construction in Henderson, with developers hoping to transform unused office space into a destination lifestyle center called The Cliff.

Steve Neiger of Cash Capital Partners is leading the project, which is in its early stages of construction near the 215 freeway at Green Valley and St. Rose Parkway.

"Years of blood, sweat, and tears, and it's pretty exciting," Neiger said.

WATCH | Henderson's $100M 'The Cliff' retail center takes shape

The Cliff retail space

Neiger said the concept was straightforward to pitch to the city and his team.

"The vision of how do we make this into a destination lifestyle center full of restaurants and retail and health and wellness and really sort of what the future of what retail has become," Neiger said.

The finished design features shopping access on either side of a central parking lot. Devon Sansone with B.A.C. Development described the layout's intent.

"This gives them a chance to walk in, gives people a feel of a point of connection versus feeling segmented," Sansone said.

Neiger said the location is prime, with more than a quarter million cars passing by daily. However, the proximity to the 215, Green Valley, and St. Rose Parkway draws mixed reactions from residents.

Henderson resident John said he does his best to avoid the heavy traffic in that area, though he acknowledged the potential upside of the development.

"Taxes to the city is a good thing because it will help with streets and sidewalks," John said.

John added that while he may not be the target audience, he is open to the idea.

"If there's something worth while… maybe," John said.

The Cliff is expected to be fully complete by early 2028.

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