HENDERSON (KTNV) — The city of Henderson is working on a development agreement to regulate any future data centers as residents continue to raise concerns about water use, energy consumption, increased heat and public health.

We told you earlier in July that there is currently no pause on data centers coming to the city, and Henderson leaders say there are no active applications to bring data centers to town. However, city leaders are creating a development agreement outlining rules for when centers do arrive. Henderson is expected to add that agreement to city code at next week's City Council meeting, though the contents are still being finalized.

WATCH | Henderson crafting data center rules amid resident concerns

Henderson works on data center rules as residents raise water, energy and health concerns

Teresa Bell has lived in Henderson for 30 years. She says her favorite part of the city is its natural spaces.

"I love all the parks and the trails and the programs that we have for everybody," Bell said.

Bell believes that nature could be at risk if a data center came to the city.

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"I don't see that there's any reason why you would want to bring them here," Bell said.

She also raised concerns about health impacts.

"There's a lot of different things that just create health problems so that they just really can't be near where people live and work," Bell said.

Jeff Wald, a local resident who worked inside a data center for 18 years near Oakland, California, addressed several of those concerns.

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On the question of heat, Wald said the impact may be more contained than some fear.

"The temperature will increase very very quickly, inside the data center? Inside the building. Outside the building? The people working in the rest of the office may not know that," Wald said.

On personal health, Wald said his own experience gave him little cause for concern.

"I may be a little bit heavy but who isn't, but I don't feel like my health was impacted," Wald said.

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Both Bell and Wald shared their opposing thoughts during last week's City Council meeting.

Bell said she appreciates that the city is seeking input from residents as it develops the agreement.

"I do like that about the City of Henderson. I like that they want to communicate with the citizens and the Sierra Club," Bell said.

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