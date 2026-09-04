HENDERSON (KTNV) — More than 1,000 new jobs are coming to Henderson over the next year, city leaders announced at the 82nd annual State of Commerce luncheon.

Hundreds of people attended the record-breaking event, where leaders highlighted several major economic developments, including a new Haas automation plant and a new sports complex opening soon.

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The luncheon opened with a tribute to the Henderson Little League U.S. Champions before turning its focus to economic growth.

WATCH | Henderson announces 1,000-plus new jobs, new Haas automation plant

Henderson to gain more than 1,000 jobs, including new Haas automation plant, city leaders announce

Eric Garner, director of small business and entrepreneurship development, spoke about how events like the luncheon help new businesses looking to establish themselves in Henderson.

"Don't just sit in your chair walk around, get to know people. That's how you make business connections," Garner said.

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Henderson Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Scott Muelrath pointed to the automation plant as a major driver of workforce demand.

"The Haas automation plant is going to create a giant workforce demand that the Henderson Chamber has been addressing," Muelrath said.

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The Henderson Chamber of Commerce also announced its new director at the event and said it will focus heavily on advancing its manufacturing business efforts in the coming year.

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