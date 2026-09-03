HENDERSON (KTNV) — A new indoor sports and recreation facility is coming to Henderson, and it is one of the largest of its kind in the area.

Henderson Sport and Social spans 180,000 square feet — the equivalent of three NFL football fields — and will offer a wide range of amenities:



Darts

Mini golf

Bowling

Laser tag

Basketball

Soccer

Full-service gym

WATCH | Henderson reporter Malik Patterson got a tour of the facility that is set to open soon:

Henderson Sport and Social brings 180,000-square-foot indoor sports facility to the city

The full-service gym includes a Smith machine, free weights, treadmills, kettlebells, squat racks and more. The facility also features a full-service restaurant inside, as well as a VIP membership option. Children under the age of 12 must be supervised.

The facility is the result of a vision two years in the making, though it became a reality within one year.

Kayla Morrow, Marketing and Sales Director for Henderson Sport and Social, said the project grew out of a need identified by the city.

"The city of Henderson wanted to bring a rec center to the area. It's very expensive to operate," Morrow said. "They hired Tempered Sports and we partnered with them to bring this to the area."

The facility is part of a broader effort to make Henderson a destination for active living along St. Rose Parkway, as the city looks to grow and build its activities and foot traffic in the area.

"We just wanted somewhere where kids can stay active, especially when technology's still so prominent right now," Morrow said. "Can be active year-round. You don't have to wait for the weather to be perfect."

Henderson city leaders toured the facility early Wednesday morning, and the response was enthusiastic.

"The response from them has all been extremely positive," Morrow said. "I think we're really excited just to, with all of our tournaments, driving all the revenue, driving people down to this area."

Henderson Sport and Social is set to open to the public on Oct. 17. In the meantime, the facility is looking to hire 200 new employees, including trainers and coaches.

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