HENDERSON (KTNV) — Residents at Mountain View, a modular home community for seniors in Henderson, say rising land rent is making it difficult to stay in their homes.

Most residents own their homes but not the land beneath them, meaning they pay rent to the ownership group, Equity Lifestyle Properties.

WATCH | I heard from residents and broke down the numbers they gave me to show the increase:

Henderson senior mobile home community residents say rising land rent is pushing them out

Ron Dessau has lived at Mountain View since 2018.

"It was perfect," Dessau said.

But he says recent rent increases have changed that.

"Does it still feel like home? My house does. The community? Not so much," Dessau said.

"I think they have pushed the meter too far to the right," Dessau said.

Pat McHugh, 88, owns her land at Mountain View but has been advocating on behalf of residents who rent. Using numbers she says she obtained from Equity Lifestyle Properties, McHugh broke down the increases: monthly rent rose from $790 to $1,092 on the low end and from $890 to $1,227 on the high end between 2020 and this past October.

According to McHugh and several residents, there are rent tiers: Standard, Premier and Elite.

They tell me they have not received a description as to why each home is in each tier.

Here are the full numbers Pat McHugh shared with me by year.



2020

Standard: $790 Premier: $840 Elite: $890

2021

Standard: $815 Premier: $865 Elite: $915

2022

Standard: $848 Premier: $900 Elite: $952

2023

Standard: $916 Premier: $972 Elite: $1,029

2024

Standard: $972 Premier: $1,031 Elite: $1,091

2025

Standard: $1,025 Premier: $1,088 Elite: $1,152

2026

Standard: $1,092 Premier: $1,159 Elite: $1,227



These prices only account for the land rent itself. According to several bills and documentation from multiple residents, there are also separate charges for sewer, trash, water, and a tax pass-through.

One Premier tier resident's bill that he showed me shows the base rent at $1,088 and the total after the rest of the charges at $1,171.23 for a month.

"Is it shocking seeing just how high these prices are? Just how much these people are paying, yes," McHugh said.

"I know that if I was still renting, leasing the land, I could not live here," McHugh said.

Equity Lifestyle Properties did not confirm the tier rental rate system, the numbers per tier, any information regarding how much they charge each resident for each utility, or what the tax pass-through is.

However, several residents showed Channel 13 their bills and provided documentation with those details.

Equity Lifestyle Properties did respond to questions about the increases with a statement:

"Since 2020, site rent at Mountain View increased an average of 5% annually. The cost of housing at Mountain View is attractive compared to other housing options in the area."

However, that figure represents an average. In at least one year, the community saw an increase of 8%.

Several residents say the increases are still too high, as many live on fixed incomes. They are calling for change.

"I don't know if we'd call it rent control, I would say like a cap or stabilization," Dessau said.

Rent control and caps have been the subject of legislative debate. A bill that would have capped rent increases for seniors made it to the governor's desk in 2023, but was vetoed. There is currently no rent control in Nevada, meaning the increases are legal.

Dessau says that does not make them right.

"I understand corporate profits, but at what cost to seniors?" Dessau said.

Residents are scheduled to meet Thursday night to discuss the rent increases and determine how they plan to move forward. I will be at that meeting and will report on the outcome.

CLICK HERE for the full statement Equity Lifestyle Properties sent me in response to my questions regarding the rent increases: Mountain View is a desirable manufactured home community with more than 350 home sites located in Henderson, Nevada, featuring professional on-site management, gated entry, winding streets, and an outstanding array of amenities, activities, and resident groups. The community is located adjacent to Henderson’s popular Cornerstone Park, which offers its own extensive array of amenities. Henderson is a popular housing market due to its proximity to Las Vegas, exceptional public parks and recreation opportunities, and its highly rated school system.



The community features desirable amenities for residents, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, hot tub, fitness center, putting green, and more. These amenities are well-maintained for the enjoyment of residents by community management and third-party vendors.



I encourage you to look at recent reviews for the community on Google, where you’ll find the community has a rating of 4.5 out of 5. Recent feedback about the property includes the following:



“The employees are phenomenal. The park is very clean and up-kept. Like I said, phenomenal!!” – Clifford S.



“I love it here. Very well kept community. Friendly neighbors. Centrally located. I feel safe here. This 55+ community is the way to go. Still much better and cheaper than renting a [sic] apartment. It’s very quiet.” – B. S.



“Nice mobile home park, a friend of mine recently moved there and it seems very safe.” – Kurtis M.



“Awesome community with lots of amenities! Friendly neighbors. Age restricted.” – Tracy D.



“Excellent spot to live!!!!” – Jackie P.



Management maintains regular office hours at Mountain View, and we make it a priority to be available to meet with residents and discuss any concerns or questions they may have, including with respect to rent increases. The community also holds a weekly community gathering with refreshments where residents can voice concerns and the manager provides community updates. Site rent in the community includes services such as community maintenance, landscaping of common areas, and access to the property’s amenities.



Since 2020, site rent at Mountain View increased an average of 5% annually. The cost of housing at Mountain View is attractive compared to other housing options in the area. According to Zillow.com, the average value of homes in Henderson as of June 30, 2026 is more than $485,000. By comparison, the average preowned home sales price in Mountain view is $119,000 per MHVillage.com, which is less than one quarter of the cost of other homes in the area.



Professional, on-site management of the community is a priority for us, and we look for opportunities to work together with residents on solutions to fit everyone’s needs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we recognized the economic uncertainty that some residents experienced. For this reason, we established a rent payment deferral program in March 2020 to help residents in need of assistance. Our hardship program is currently available for long-term residents who experience difficulty making rent payments, and anyone in need of financial support is encouraged to speak to the community manager to make the necessary arrangements.



Over the last year, 35 homes were purchased in Mountain View by customers who shopped in the area for their next home and chose the community for its convenient location, resort-style amenities, and the value they found here. Once they have chosen Mountain View, homeowners live in the community for an average of 9 years. The trend of new residents purchasing homes combined with Mountain View’s 100% occupancy rate indicates that the property is a popular choice for residents moving to the Henderson area.



When a homeowner at Mountain View chooses to relocate from the community, they sell their home just as a homeowner would sell a traditional site-built home. Our management team can assist with the sale of a resident’s home, a resident can sell by owner, or they can contract with a third-party broker.



We are committed to maintaining Mountain View to the high standards residents expect. We regularly invest in capital improvements in the community, including projects like street paving, water system and electrical upgrades, common area enhancements, and amenity improvements. Recent examples include upgrading the clubhouse with a key fob access system, investment in a license plate reader system to provide residents with convenient access to the community, and amenity improvements such as resurfacing of the community hot tub, new pool furniture, and new pool decking.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.