HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson is in the middle of a business boom, with 760 business licenses issued from the start of this year through May 7 — just over four months — according to Henderson data.

Several large businesses have also moved to the city, including the Penta Building Group, which officially opened its new Henderson headquarters Thursday.

WATCH | Ryan Ketcham breaks down how this latest business opening is part of a growing trend in Henderson:

Henderson sees business boom with hundreds of new licenses and major company openings

Romy Romero has lived in Henderson for 20 years. She emigrated from El Salvador with her family, and Henderson was the first place she moved to — and she never left.

"I'm really pleased to be here where my family had the opportunity to grow," Romero said.

Romero said the city has changed significantly since she arrived.

"It was a small city when I came, but now I know that it's still growing a lot," Romero said.

Penta Building Group President and CEO John Cannito helped cut the ribbon on the company's new headquarters Thursday.

"We are headquartered here in Henderson, Nevada. Now, this is our new home," Cannito said.

The company handles a wide range of commercial construction work. Current and past projects include the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel on the Strip, T-Mobile Arena, and Grand Prix Plaza, as well as work on several local schools and police stations.

Cannito said the move to Henderson will bring more jobs to the city.

"Well, I can tell you at least 100 of them out of this office, then as we get different projects in the City of Henderson, we get project teams pulling there too," Cannito said.

The company is also giving back to local nonprofits in the valley.

Also on Thursday, the Nevada Heart and Vascular Center held a grand opening of its new Green Valley clinic, bringing new state-of-the-art equipment to the city.

Romero said it is a great time to live in Henderson.

"The development of Henderson has been impacted by these type of companies that are not only bringing help to us that we live here in Henderson, but also the rest of Las Vegas," Romero said.

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