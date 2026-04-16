HENDERSON (KTNV) — President Donald Trump is expected to visit our valley on Thursday, highlighting his "no tax on tips" policy he campaigned on in the Silver State in 2024.

With his return Thursday, I spoke to locals about their reaction to knowing the president is coming back to our valley. I even spoke with one business owner who tells me he hopes the president will drop by his shop.

WATCH | Henderson residents and business owners give mixed reactions to Trump's return

Henderson residents and business owners give mixed reactions to Trump's return

“We’ve reached out to every avenue that we could possibly find," said Apex Armory Owner in Henderson Joe Porrello. “We’d be honored for him to come in and see what we’re building here in the community.”

While Porrello hasn't heard back from anyone associated with the Governor or Preisdent Trump, his spot, Apex Armory is ready for the president's visit to our valley.

“We do have a selection of Trump firearms so we like to highlight those around his portrait," said Porrello.

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Porrello tells me they sell several guns with President Trump's seal and signature, some with his sayings and even ones celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America.

He says they're flying off the shelves.

“We had a lot more last week," said an employee at Apex Armory. “We have the three right now and that’s it.”

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While Porrello and his team say they'd love to show off their shop and safety classes they're connected with, to the president, some people I spoke with don't think the president should come back to our valley at all.

“I don’t care. I’m not a Trumper, I don’t like him," said Henderson resident of 21 years, Marshall Wayne.

Wayne points to global conflicts and rising prices as the reason why.

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“I don’t like that he got us in that war and the gas prices going up and the economy going up," said Wayne.

We heard similar complaints from some other local businesses pointing to tariffs and rising costs with the increase in oil prices as major struggles.

Despite varying opinions on the president, Porrello says it would be an honor to have a sitting U.S. President in his shop.

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“At the end of the day, we would welcome any President of the United States into our business. It could be President Trump or a prior President it could be Joe Biden, anyone would be welcome," said Porrello.

While locals are split on the president coming to our valley, they do hope it's a peaceful trip all around.

Do you have something in Henderson you'd like me to look into? Contact me at Ryan.Ketcham@ktnv.com, or by clicking the banner below.