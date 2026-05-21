HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police are stepping up traffic enforcement across the city, targeting speeding, distracted driving, and a growing number of e-bike crashes.

WATCH | I got a chance to ride along with officers to see firsthand how they are keeping Henderson roads safe:

Henderson police focus on speeding, distracted driving and e-bike safety

Henderson Police Lt. Justin Dera patrols with the department's traffic unit, using tools like a lidar device to catch speeders on both city streets and freeways — sometimes teaming up with state police on the freeway.

"We have to show them that we're out here because we care in order to keep our roadways safe," Dera said.

Officers track where crashes are happening most. Henderson police have identified six intersections with the highest frequency and severity of crashes this year, and Dera's team has increased its presence at those locations.

"So we know where all the high-frequency and high-severity crimes in traffic accidents are happening," Dera said.

"Even by being there we're deterring it," Dera said.

The numbers back that up. Overall crime in Henderson is down to its lowest point since 2021.

During the department's latest Joining Forces campaign, Henderson police made 309 traffic stops, issued 85 distracted-driving citations, and handed out 153 speeding citations.

E-bike safety remains another priority. In 2025, there were 52 crashes involving e-bikes. From the start of this year through April 28, that number stands at 15 — a similar trend to the same period last year.

Henderson Police Capt. Seth Vanbeveren said the rise in e-bikes has required the department to adapt.

"It definitely has been an adjustment for us because these e-bikes and e-motorcycles have taken off in a sense, and they have become more popular. We have had to adapt to our changing community," Vanbeveren said.

The department is also growing. Henderson police are currently training their largest academy class as they near full staffing.

For Dera, more officers means more capacity to do what he says matters most.

"Just helping families who are suffering and want answers and providing safety," Dera said.

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