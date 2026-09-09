HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson city leaders and a developer have announced plans to transform the long-vacant Fiesta Casino site into a major multipurpose indoor sports complex and hotel.

Agora Realty and Management Incorporated plans to purchase the 35-acre site for $30 million — roughly the same amount the city paid for it in 2022. The next step is a public hearing on the purchase and sale agreement and development agreement.

WATCH | Henderson plans to transform vacant Fiesta Casino site into indoor sports complex and hotel

Henderson plans to transform vacant Fiesta Casino site into indoor sports complex and hotel

The proposed development would include a fieldhouse, welcome center, batting cages, a 145-room hotel, offices, and multiple retail spaces. One retail space is planned to include a restaurant, a retail goods store, and a medical center.

Inside the sports complex, there would be more than 2 dozen basketball courts, volleyball courts, and batting cages combined, along with a multipurpose field for a half-dozen outdoor sports.

Cary Lefton, CEO of Agora Realty and Management Incorporated, said the site represents more than just vacant land.

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"We saw more than just 35 acres of land. We saw an opportunity to create a new gateway into Henderson."

Lefton described the centerpiece of the project as a large-scale athletic destination.

"Major indoor tournament sports facility designed for basketball, volleyball, and other community programmed activities."

The announcement comes less than two weeks after a separate indoor sports facility was announced for Henderson. Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero said the demand for sports infrastructure in the city makes both projects necessary.

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"We have more than 100 sports fields in the city of Henderson, and they are booked out at about 99 percent every hour that they are open. And there, there is a desperate need for more opportunities."

Romero added that indoor options are especially needed.

"Anything that's an indoor opportunity for sports is also extremely welcome."

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The 145-room hotel is planned to be built adjacent to the sports complex to accommodate visiting teams and sports tourists.

"I think it's very important if you're going to have sports tourism, you need a place for the teams to stay, and to have it adjacent to the facility," Romero said.

The Fiesta Casino building has sat vacant for four years. The existing parking garage is expected to remain as part of the new development.

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