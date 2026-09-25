Henderson nonprofit The Giving Store marks 15 years helping domestic violence survivors rebuild

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Henderson nonprofit has spent 15 years quietly providing clothing, shoes, and essentials to women escaping domestic violence — and all of its proceeds go directly toward funding a local shelter.

The Giving Store, which opened in 2011, serves women who have left abusive relationships, often with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Shoppers may not stumble across it by chance, but for the women it serves, it has been a lifeline.

WATCH| The Giving Store marks 15 years serving domestic violence survivors

THE GIVING STORE 15 YEARS

Corey Miller, executive director of The Giving Store, said the shop is directly tied to S.A.F.E. House, a local shelter for women leaving domestic violence situations.

"Oftentimes they enter Safe House with nothing, and they can come here with their vouchers and get clothing and shoes for them, their kids," Miller said.

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Beth Flory, CEO of S.A.F.E. House, said the partnership between the two organizations has a significant reach across the valley.

"We serve between 400 and 500 individuals and their children per year. Through our advocacy service, we see probably about 1000 individuals per year," Flory said.

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Evelia Jones, a domestic violence survivor who has benefited from The Giving Store's services, said the organization made a difference during one of the hardest periods of her life.

"In the past they helped me when I needed it," Jones said.

"They helped me, support me and help me with my children and Christmas," Jones said.

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Jones said she hopes her story encourages other survivors to keep going.

"Don't waste your life, because we had only one life," Jones said.

S.A.F.E. House is holding a Crawl for a Cause on Oct. 10 on Water Street during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

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