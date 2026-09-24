HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Henderson nonprofit that helps pet owners and animal shelters across the valley is picking up the pieces after its storage unit was burglarized, with nearly $10,000 worth of supplies stolen overnight.

Friends of Henderson Animal Support, known as FOHAS, provides bedding, food and other animal essentials to pet owners and shelters. On Saturday, co-founder Kenni Burdette received a call from her storage facility telling her the unit's lock had been torn off.

WATCH | Henderson nonprofit burglarized, loses nearly $10,000 in supplies before community rallies to help

HPD Volunteer Organization Burglary

"The lock was on the ground with the hask. It was still attached to the hask, believe it or not," Burdette said.

Burdette said she believes the theft was not random.

"I feel like somebody was watching what we were doing and knew what we had because it was too random," Burdette said.

Despite the loss, Burdette said her reaction was not anger.

"I feel kind of violated, like you expect this to be safe, and you find out that it's not," Burdette said.

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She also expressed empathy toward whoever is responsible.

"What is this person going through in their world that this was the answer to make ends meet for them," Burdette said.

Rather than dwell on the loss, FOHAS reached out to the community for support — and the response was immediate. Boxes of donations, including bedding, animal toys and treats, began filling up the organization's office.

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"They stepped up, and then some. You know, you don't realize how people rally around you," Burdette said. "... It teaches you that humanity is much better than we give it credit for."

Henderson Police confirmed the burglary is an active investigation but would not confirm whether an arrest has been made.

FOHAS plans to distribute the donated supplies to those in need as quickly as they came in. Those who wish to donate to Friends of Henderson Animal Support can still do so.

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