HENDERSON (KTNV) — A 75-year-old Henderson man who has lived in his townhome complex near Boulder Highway and Warm Springs for 18 years is now fighting his homeowners association over outdoor security cameras he says have made his life safer.

WATCH | Ryan Ketcham listens to his story and works to get some answers from the HOA:

Henderson man fights HOA over outdoor security cameras he says stopped package theft

Manuel Galindo installed five cameras on the outside of his home earlier this year, plus one inside. He says the results were immediate.

"Now that I have it, my life is so much better," Galindo said.

Galindo says he had several packages stolen in the past. Since putting the cameras up, that has stopped.

"My packages, I haven't had one stolen from my porch because my camera is on all the time," Galindo said.

On April 24, Galindo received a notice of violation from his HOA. The letter states the security cameras are in violation of a community rule prohibiting alterations or additions made to the exterior of the structure. The rule lists examples such as security doors and awnings, but is written broadly — which, according to the HOA, includes security cameras.

While he admits he didn't ask permission to put up his security cameras, Galindo doesn't believe he needed to and disagrees with that interpretation.

"Do you think this rule as written should stop you from putting up security cameras? Absolutely not," Galindo said.

The HOA's management company, Assured Real Estate Incorporated, was contacted for comment. An Assured representative responded by email, saying they could not discuss specifics about Galindo's case. However, they did provide some general information on HOA policies.

The company said that, according to its governing documents, exterior alterations generally require prior approval from the association. Assured also said the rule is not intended to discourage residents from protecting their homes or families, but rather helps the association avoid liability or repair costs, since the exterior of the building is not owned by the homeowners.

The statement went on to say:

Activities such as drilling into stucco, mounting devices, penetrating waterproofing systems, attaching wiring, or modifying exterior surfaces can impact building integrity, create maintenance and insurance concerns, affect uniform aesthetics, and potentially expose the Association and other homeowners to liability or repair costs.



Architectural review processes are intended to allow the Association to evaluate proposed installations for factors such as mounting methods, placement, wiring, safety, waterproofing, visibility, and consistency with community standards. In many situations, modifications can be approved when proper procedures are followed.

A drive through the community found only doorbell cameras or smaller cameras attached near doors.

Galindo says keeping his cameras gives him peace of mind.

"Not having to think about it is a wonderful idea," Galindo said.

Based on his HOA agreement, Galindo has several options. He can remove the cameras, submit an architectural form to the board for approval, or attend a hearing over the violation scheduled for July 29. If the issue is not resolved by May 24, he could face fines ranging from $50 to $1,000.

Galindo says those fines would not be right.

"I don't think they should have a right to influence my way of life if it doesn't infringe on anybody else around me," Galindo said.

Galindo says he will continue to fight the violation and will take legal action if necessary.

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