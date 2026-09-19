Henderson homeowners say builder should fix houses that turned pink after years in the sun

HENDERSON (KTNV) — At least 11 homes in a Henderson neighborhood have turned pink after years of sun exposure — and one homeowner is now part of a lawsuit demanding the builder make it right.

The color change has affected homes at the corner of Stanza and Calestano Avenue in the Inspirada community. The affected areas are those most exposed to the sun.

Robert Nanos said the problem started four years ago.

"It progressively got worse and worse and worse to what you're seeing now," Nanos said.

WATCH| Henderson homeowners fight builder over houses that turned pink

Henderson Pink House Problem

Nanos said he initially ignored the color change until his homeowners association flagged it during an inspection. But after looking at other homes in the neighborhood, the HOA backed off.

"We're just gonna forget the whole thing because we don't want to fight the whole neighborhood," Nanos said.

To illustrate the original color, Nanos repainted his pillars so the difference would be visible.

He said he considered selling his home, but his real estate agent delivered difficult news.

"I can try to sell your house, but it'll be a lot more difficult because it's pink," Nanos said.

Century Communities, the builder behind the development, provided a statement in response to the homeowners' complaints:

"We are proud of the high-quality homes we offer in Henderson, and we stand behind them with a strong warranty. Paint that has faded or discolored after nearly a decade in the Nevada sun qualifies as normal wear and tear, and is considered as simply standard home maintenance that is the responsibility of the homeowner, as is clearly state in our warranty."

The company's warranty manual supports that position. Under Section G, Exterior Paint, Stains and Finishes, the Century Communities Home Warranty states:

"Due to environmental factors, paint, stain and finishes can be expected to fade over time. This is normal and is not considered a construction defect and is not covered under the Century Communities' Warranty."

Century Community Spokesperson

Nanos said he is now part of a joinder lawsuit, with at least two other homeowners joining the fight. They argue the issue is a defect and that they should not be responsible for the $4,000 repainting cost.

"They're figuring I'll just go away and get frustrated, but they don't know me. I'm not going away, because they have to come honor their 10-year warranty," Nanos said.

"I know the desert sun is tough out here, but it's ridiculous," Nanos said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.