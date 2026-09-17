HENDERSON (KTNV) — Joseph Gennuso said he does not feel safe in his own home.

"This is where I live with my family, and I don't feel safe 99% of the time," Gennuso said.

The Henderson homeowner said water has been leaking through the ceiling of his backyard patio and into the home's electrical fixtures — a problem he said started during a heavy rainstorm.

WATCH | Henderson reporter Malik Patterson talked with the homeowner and worked to get answers from the home builder:

Henderson family gets answers after water leaks into electrical lines, raising fire concerns

"It got real bad on one of the rainstorms, and water started coming through the actual electrical," Gennuso said.

The leak left the patio soaked, with water dripping from the lights and a ceiling fan.

"So the lights had water. This fan had water. Everything out here was just dripping," Gennuso said.

Gennuso said his biggest concern is the safety of his family.

"It's life or limb when you're dealing with something along those lines where that starts a house fire," Gennuso said.

The water intrusion is not the only problem. Above the patio, the flooring on the master bedroom balcony shows cracks throughout.

The Gennuso family purchased the home in 2020 as the second owners, meaning the one-year warranty had already expired. They have not contacted their home insurance provider because they believe the issues stem from defects in the original construction.

Gennuso said representatives from KB Home — including a stucco contractor, a framer and a KB Home representative — have visited the property, but the builder has not taken responsibility.

"They had their stucco guy. They had a framer come out. They had one of their KB reps come out, and everything always pointed to, it's not them, it's not them, it's not us," Gennuso said.

After I reached out to KB Home, the company said it plans to connect with the homeowners to address the problems. In a statement, KB Home said:

"KB Home takes homeowner concerns seriously. In 2025, when this homeowner raised the balcony leak with us, it appears that we did not handle it correctly. We have now reached out to our owner to better understand the issues and determine the appropriate next steps, including necessary repairs."

For Gennuso, a resolution is not about money — it is about peace of mind.

"I don't care about the money. I want this fixed to a point I don't have to worry about my family's safety," Gennuso said.

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