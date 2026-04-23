HENDERSON (KTNV) — We are now getting a closer look at CCSD schedules for the upcoming school year. All grade-level start and end times are being adjusted, but which grade levels will see the biggest impact?

Big changes are coming to schools across our valley, but the biggest is high school start times, so I came down to Liberty High School to see what parents think about it.

Henderson families mixed on new CCSD start times starting next school year

"I'm all for it," said Araceli Hernandez, a mother of six.

"I think it's going to impact people more than we think of," said Rebecca Turner, a grandma to two Liberty High School students.

Right now, most CCSD high schools start at 7 a.m., but next school year, starting in August, they'll start at 8:30 a.m., a 90-minute change.

"Our whole world is being moved an hour and a half, not just the pick up time," Turner said.

This means high schools will also get out later, around 2:45 p.m. instead of 1:15 p.m., but it's a change Hernandez is for.

"I think it's very much needed, you know, just in their mental state, health and just overall everything," she said.

She thinks the extra sleep will do wonders for her two high schoolers.

"My kids do miss school because they don't want to get up or health issues," Hernandez said.

CCSD agrees that more sleep will help.

"We know from just research nationally that there are improvements in student achievement, there's increased attendance, students are less likely to be involved in traffic accidents," said Jessie Welsh, deputy superintendent for Teaching & Learning.

But Turner is most concerned with the changing schedules.

"8:30 in the morning, my daughter is an oncologist, and I do now have to pick up as well, so pick up and drop off so she's not delayed at the hospital," she said.

"We understand that every family is going to have to figure out how they adjust and make things work," Welsh told me.

Despite her opinions on the change, Turner wants it to work out the best for the students.

"It may be chaos at first, but I hope it works out," she said.

These changes won't go into effect until the next school year, but until then, if you have any concerns, questions or story ideas in the city of Henderson, I want to know about them. You can reach out to me at Ryan.Ketcham@KTNV.com or just fill out the form below: