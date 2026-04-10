HENDERSON (KTNV) — Construction workers with the Teamsters Local 631 union have been on strike for three months at Rinker Materials in Henderson as they fight for better pay and benefits.

Local politician Jennifer Atlas emailed me to share concerns about the ongoing labor dispute, so I took a visit to the picket line:

Henderson construction workers continue three-month strike over health insurance and a pay increase

The strike began after negotiations stalled earlier this year.

Francisco Miranda, a business agent for Teamsters Local 631, said the union and the company started negotiating a new contract in October.

"Feb. 8 was the last day we negotiated. The company gave us their last, best and final, the members voted it down," Miranda said.

Miranda said the union did not accept the final offer because workers would have to switch to the company's insurance and 401(k) plan.

"Take away their union health insurance, take away their union pension, that’s just something the workers just can’t afford," Miranda said.

Teamsters Local 631 claims the company's insurance is worse than the union's plan. Union representatives believe if they give up their insurance during these negotiations, other companies will look to nickel and dime them to take away other types of benefits.

Cesar Lozano has worked for Rinker Materials for seven years. The company creates concrete pipes and boxes for flood control.

"It doesn’t compare to the insurance we have here at Teamsters," Lozano said.

Lozano said he needs the better union health plan to care for his 10-month-old child.

"It’s ridiculous," Lozano said.

"One of the reasons why I came to join this company to work for them was for the benefits, you know?" Lozano said.

Lozano said the ongoing strike has been difficult for the workers on the picket line.

"It’s stressful because we’ve been just trying to make ends meet," Lozano said.

"Do you think it’s worth it anymore? Honestly, to this point, it’s not worth it," Lozano said.

In addition to maintaining their current benefits, Miranda said the union is asking for a 9% pay increase for workers.

I reached out to Rinker Materials by email and phone to ask about the pay increase, health insurance, and where negotiations stand. As of this report, I have not heard back.

"Do you think they’re going to return to the negotiation table soon? I hope they do. We’re not asking for much," Miranda said.

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