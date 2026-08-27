HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson City Council members will vote on proposed changes to health insurance benefits for retired first responders at their next meeting.

Retired Fire Captain William Rotroff worked nearly 30 years as a Henderson firefighter, working his way up to captain. During that time, he and many others contributed to the Retiree Health Insurance Premium Assistance program.

WATCH | Henderson reporter Malik Patterson talked with Rotroff about the potential changes and what it could mean for him:

Henderson city council to vote on health insurance changes for retired first responders

"As long as I stay with the city insurance, $500 off my premium," Rotroff said.

Rotroff said he built his retirement plans around that benefit.

"I retired with this understanding that I would receive that," Rotroff said.

The police, fire and police supervisor unions in the city are proposing the changes. According to a statement from the three union presidents, retirees were receiving more money than what was coming in, and the plan would go into the negatives by 2037.

Rotroff said the plan was adjusted in 2023 and questioned what has changed since then.

"Show us the data," Rotroff said.

"What were the changes in three years that they're saying it's no longer able to be solid?" Rotroff said.

Under the new proposal, current retirees would receive a three-month grace period. They could remain on the insurance plan but would have to pay the difference.

"My wife's a retired police officer for Henderson, so this will cost us an additional $900 per month," Rotroff said.

I went to the union headquarters for comment. I was told no one was available but that they would call me back later this week.

The city said it does not discuss agenda items before a vote. Rotroff and others said they plan to challenge the union's proposal at Wednesday's meeting.

Rotroff had a message for the city ahead of the vote.

"All we ask is that hold off on a decision until we can really evaluate and analyze all the data," Rotroff said.

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