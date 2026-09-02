HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson City Council voted to approve a change to the Retiree Health Insurance Premium Assistance Plan, replacing ongoing benefits with a one-time payout for benefit holders.

WATCH | Henderson reporter Malik Patterson heard from retirees at the council meeting:

Henderson City Council approves change to first responder retiree health insurance plan

Dozens of retirees spoke at Tuesday's council meeting, urging council members to reconsider.

Retired first responders said the common theme among those who spoke was upset and disappointment. Some retirees said they were not told about the changes to their benefits plan until a few days ago.

"Part of my retirement planning and part of the reason I felt secure enough to retire was the River Healthcare subsidy of $500 per month that I was eligible for," Mimi Murphy said.

William Rotroff, who retired last year, is a retired fire captain and is not in favor of the change.

"There is no lump sum for me, and so the few that I've talked to is so small it's truly insignificant," Rotroff said.

During a presentation at the meeting, unions representing first responders said the original construction of the plan was flawed and failing and that the plan is not sustainable.

WATCH | Henderson reporter Malik Patterson previously spoke with Rotroff ahead of the vote:

Henderson city council to vote on health insurance changes for retired first responders

"We have a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers and to ensure that we're doing the right thing for the taxpayers and also for our active members," city HR director Javier Mendez said.

Unions for fire, police and police supervisors all agreed to make the change, but retirees continued to push back.

"I respectfully ask that you grandfather existing retirees in or come up with a meaningful concession," Mark Geiger said.

"Give the retirees a voice that directly impacts us," Scott Stewart added.

Several council members, including Carrie Cox, Jim Seebock and Mayor Michelle Romero, vocalized frustration with the options presented. Cox said she was trying to find a win or even push the vote to a later date, but that was not possible.

The new plan will take effect by October. Retirees said they still have public records requests out on the data that was collected.

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