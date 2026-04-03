HENDERSON (KTNV) — While the latest Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) jobs report shows a boom in several local industries, some Henderson business owners say times are tough right now.

The latest DETR jobs report shows employment is up this year compared to last year, and several industries are seeing thousands of jobs added in the time span. However, it is a stark difference compared to what local businesses are experiencing.

WATCH | Henderson businesses struggle to survive despite local employment boom

Henderson business owners struggle to survive despite recent reports showing local employment growth

Magnolia Magat is one of the owners of Truffles N Bacon Cafe, a breakfast and lunch spot serving Filipino-inspired dishes to the valley and Henderson locals. Recently, their business has been struggling.

"It’s very challenging," Magat said. "We’ve been in business for 12 years now."

To survive, the cafe has had to make several tough decisions, including cutting staff.

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"In order for us to survive we need to do what we can," Magat said.

"Staff is about 22 to 24, now we’re down to, everybody included, it’s about 14," Magat said.

"As business owners we took ourselves out of payroll so that there is a balance that we can give to them, what we were normally receiving,"Magat said.

Magat said they have taken that money and increased the salaries of their current staff to keep them.

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"Take care of them and then pursue a lot more different ideas and a more exciting menu, "Magat said.

Magat said they have to do more and are relying on their social media following for help.

On Thursday, I spoke to over a dozen business owners off-camera. Many said they are going through similar financial struggles. They said customers are not buying as much as they used to and fewer people are coming in, forcing owners to cut staff or make other changes to survive.

Magat and other business owners said they are trying to stay optimistic and will continue to adapt to make it by.

"We’re hoping," Magat said.

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