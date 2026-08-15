HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson City Council approved a $5 million renovation to its Animal Protection Service facility earlier this month, adding kennels, expanded medical space, and other improvements to meet the city's growing needs.

Public Works Director Lance Olson told the council during the Aug. 4 meeting that the overall project will cost just over $5 million.

WATCH | Henderson approves $5 million renovation for animal protection facility

Henderson approves $5 million renovation for animal protection facility

The renovation includes:

A renovated play area

Kennels of all sizes

Dog and cat isolation and quarantine space

A volunteer locker room

Relocation of Animal Protection Officers and the response team to the Moser Building, making room for medical expansion on Galleria Drive

The project is expected to take nine months. Work is set to start at the Moser Building, where some animals will be relocated while the main facility is renovated.

Before the council vote, Councilwoman Monica Larson thanked staff for their work on the project.

"Taking the feedback. Taking the criticism, you kept the animals in the forefront," Larson said.

Henderson resident Elizabeth Bieghan said she has been following the decision for a while, hoping improvements would come. She also volunteers at the facility and said her family donates financially to shelters across the valley.

"We need this, we need this for Henderson population is growing," Bieghan said.

Her commitment to animal welfare is personal.

"When my dad passed away, that was his wishes to donate to the animals," Bieghan said.

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Trent, an Army veteran who has lived in Las Vegas for decades since retiring, stopped by the facility on Friday to adopt a tortoise. He said he has adopted four dogs over the years and turned to a German Shepherd after leaving the service to help deal with his PTSD.

"Allowed me to feel better because I know they've always got my back," Trent said.

He said the renovation is welcome news.

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"It's a great thing to do. It's definitely a great thing to do," Trent said.

Trent said his bond with his adopted animals runs deep.

"They all need a home. I say everybody needs a place to go. Everybody needs a place where they feel like they're loved," Trent said.

He added he does not plan to stop adopting anytime soon.

"I'll never be without probably another shepherd," Trent said.

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