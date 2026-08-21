Calico Ridge residents voice concerns over proposed plant and garden food facility in Henderson neighborhood

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Residents in Henderson's Calico Ridge neighborhood gathered Thursday evening to hear from Jungle Group Inc. about its plans to purchase an abandoned building and vacant lot for use as a plant and garden food facility.

The company is considering purchasing the property, which includes an empty building and a large adjacent lot. Neighbors attended a closed community meeting to raise questions about the proposal.

Martin Ganley, who lives next door to the property, said he reviewed the company's application documents and flagged the hazardous materials listed for storage on site.

WATCH | Henderson neighbors question proposed garden facility's safety

Henderson neighbors question proposed garden facility's safety

"It's very dangerous stuff...and they've said that they're going to have that here," Ganley said.

According to the application, the facility would store approximately 1,000 gallons of phosphoric acid, approximately 1,000 gallons of potassium hydroxide, and approximately 4,000 pounds of potassium nitrate. Potassium nitrate can be hazardous if a fire occurs because of how flammable it is.

"I think somebody independent needs to look at it...is this something that's safe to put in the middle of a community," Ganley said.

The land owner and the company both declined interview requests. However, the company's application states all materials comply with Henderson Fire Department fire code and will be monitored by the department.

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Chemicals were not the only concern raised by residents.

"They said odors will be minimal. Well, what's minimal to you might not be minimal to me," Ganley said.

After the meeting, Ganley said his questions had been addressed.

"Apparently, everything is going to be within that building," Ganley said.

Neighbor Richard Armstrong said the meeting put his concerns to rest.

"Really they really quelled my concerns. They they really did. They answered everything very thoroughly," Armstrong said.

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Armstrong said he was glad so many residents attended to get their questions answered.

"Then I made sure to go down there, and I'm glad I did. It was very informative. It was really nice to see our community come together over a common concern," Armstrong said.

As of now, the application is not finalized. The land owner indicated a property owner decision on the next steps of the sale could come Friday.

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