'You think it won't happen to you': Friend remembers man killed while trying to stop car theft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A longtime friend is remembering an east Las Vegas man as someone who was always there to help others after police say he was run over and killed while trying to stop a vehicle theft.

Melissa Cassidy said she had known the victim, whom she called Bob, for about two decades.

“He was always a constant and a present person,” Cassidy said. “When you called out for help, Bob was always there for you.”

Watch | East Las Vegas reporter Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez follows up with neighbors after the deadly encounter:

Friend remembers East Las Vegas man killed while trying to stop car theft

This all unfolded Tuesday morning in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.

Lt. Casey Clarkson said an unidentified person saw an unoccupied vehicle running in a driveway, got in the car and began driving away.

“The homeowner observed that suspect and attempted to stop him by standing in front of the vehicle in the roadway,” Clarkson said. “The suspect then quickly accelerated and fled the area, striking the victim, and then disappeared.”

Lt. Casey Clarkson shares details of the ongoing investigation:

FULL PRESSER: Fatal hit-and-run investigated as homicide in east Las Vegas

Cassidy said she knew Bob through the local Burning Man community, where he was an active member.

“He helped build art projects and bring dreams to fruition,” Cassidy said.

She described him as a good friend to many and the type of person who would readily offer help to someone who needed it.

“Bob would have given the person a ride,” Cassidy said. “He didn't have to die over a car.”

Cassidy said his death has left the community heartbroken. She also hopes the tragedy serves as a reminder for people across the Las Vegas valley to take precautions.

“It's hit our Burning Man community again, and this is just a tragedy, so secure your homes, don't leave your cars running,” Cassidy said. “You think it won't happen to you, and then a tragedy can happen in the blink of an eye, so stay safe.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the suspect is still being sought. Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 702-828-3521 or leaving a trip at crimestoppersofnv.com.