LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the heart of east Las Vegas, residents say their safety is at risk because of a trailer parked at a stop sign on Swimmer Drive and Linn Lane.

A resident who emailed us explained that the trailer, believed to belong to a neighbor, has been parked in the same spot for weeks, creating a dangerous blind spot for drivers.

Numerous residents have reported the problem to 3-1-1 and the county’s 'FixIt' Clark County website — programs designed to handle such issues — but have yet to receive any response. To verify these claims, I personally visited the intersection to assess the situation.

WATCH | East Las Vegas reporter Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez visited the area to hear from concerned residents:

Trailer parked on street blocking view raises safety concerns in east Las Vegas

According to the county’s website, and consistent with what residents have told us, the trailer is parked illegally. This illegal parking is adding to the safety concerns for neighbors, especially around the stop sign.

The visibility challenge

I saw firsthand the limited view drivers face. The obstructed sightline requires drivers to peek out extensively, making the crossing hazardous.

Despite efforts to contact 3-1-1, I waited nearly an hour on their line for someone to answer, but no one picked up.

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Neighbors voice their concerns

One resident, speaking in Spanish, expressed her fears: "Very dangerous because when I go out, I have to press on my brakes because I cannot see when a car is coming from the right or left."

Confusion over reporting responsibilities

I reached out to both Metro police and the county for guidance on how residents should report this situation. Both agencies pointed to each other, leaving residents uncertain about whom to contact.

While neither organization has provided clear directives, they both recommend submitting vehicle concerns through the Fix-It website.

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Ongoing follow-up

I will continue to follow up with law enforcement and local agencies to clarify responsibilities and push for a resolution.

In the meantime, residents are encouraged to continue reporting violations and safety hazards.

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