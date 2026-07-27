LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Families across the valley may no longer have to travel out of state or wait extended periods of time for specialized pediatric brain and spinal care.

Sunrise Children’s Hospital recently announced the addition of Dr. Taryn Bragg, a board-certified, fellowship-trained pediatric neurosurgeon. Hospital leaders said the move is aimed at expanding access to critical care as the Las Vegas valley continues to grow.

WATCH | East Las Vegas reporter Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez heard from Bragg, as well as locals who are pleased with the addition:

Sunrise Children’s Hospital expands pediatric brain and spine care in Las Vegas

For longtime Las Vegas resident Alexa Adairscheppard, the expansion is welcome news. Her 3-month-old baby is currently receiving care at Sunrise Children’s Hospital.

“I live here in Vegas; I’ve lived here my whole life, and the medical system and mental health system just in general has not been the best,” Adairscheppard said.

Other parents said finding specialized neurological care for children in Nevada has been difficult for years.

“As a mother that has a child with severe migraines, you go to a regular doctor and they always send you to a neurologist, and to my surprise there’s not a lot of them here,” said east Las Vegas mother, Heidi Jimenez.

Dr. Bragg is now one of only a small number of neurologic specialists serving children in the valley, and Sunrise Children’s Hospital said her expertise will help families receive care closer to home.

According to Dr. Bragg, immediate access to pediatric neurosurgical care can make a critical difference in emergencies.

“It’s very critical, particularly in my specialty because of the emergent nature of many of the conditions that I take care of, so it can be a matter of life and death,” Bragg said.

She said the hospital’s efforts to expand pediatric specialty care are only beginning.

Her expertise allows kids in Nevada with complex neurological conditions, including brain and spinal disorders, congenital abnormalities, traumatic injuries and tumors, to receive advanced treatment without leaving the state.

“Being able to serve the community, in particular the east side of Las Vegas as well, really allows us to get children the care they need immediately,” Bragg said.

For parents like Jimenez, the added resources bring hope that more answers and better care could soon be available locally.

“One doctor might’ve missed something, and the newer ones that are going to come might have the answer," she said. "And that’s what I need, I need answers."

As part of Sunrise Children’s Hospital’s work to continue expanding access to specialty care, Dr. Bragg joins Dr. Tran, Nevada's only pediatric ENT, to deliver the most advanced pediatric care in the state.

Sunrise Children’s Hospital said Dr. Bragg is now accepting patients. More information on scheduling appointments can be found at sunrisehealthinfo.com. The phone number Dr. Bragg's office can be contacted at is (702) 961-6011.