LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As students across the Las Vegas valley head back to school, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said it is adjusting bus schedules to better serve families during the school year.

RTC officials said bus times are being aligned with school bell schedules across the Clark County School District in an effort to improve reliability for students and parents who rely on public transportation.

WATCH | Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez spoke with parents and the RTC about the changes:

RTC aligns bus schedules with school bell times as Las Vegas students return to class

For east Las Vegas mother Amber Pruitt, the service has become especially important after her family’s car recently broke down.

“This is like our first time having to do this, so we’re just now getting used to it,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt said her family’s car has been in the shop for about a week, forcing them to depend on RTC buses to get around the valley as the new school year begins.

So far, she said the experience has gone smoothly.

“They’ll just keep everyone going where they need to go safely,” Pruitt said.

As a mother, Pruitt said timing is one of her biggest concerns, especially in the summer heat while traveling with her young son.

She said she was relieved to learn RTC works to align routes and schedules with school dismissal and start times.

“It’s super hot outside right now,” Pruitt said. “It’ll make it better if I’m arriving at the time he’s being released so that way we can maybe get right back on the next one.”

RTC Deputy CEO Theresa Gaisser said the agency reviews routes every year to identify where demand is highest and where improvements can be made.

“So this actually really allows us to understand where we have high ridership demand and schedule our routes and our frequencies to better match those demands that are here in the community,” Gaisser said.

RTC said the adjustments are designed to help riders of all ages navigate the valley more efficiently during the busy back-to-school season.

As classes begin, the RTC shared they will work with local jurisdictions to keep a close eye on traffic conditions across the valley.

The RTC said through the Ride On program, the school district provides free bus passes to eligible high school students for school, jobs, activities and appointments.

Last year, students at 21 participating high schools took more than 219,000 trips using the passes, according to the RTC. Students who aren't eligible for Ride On receive 50% off regular fares with a valid ID.

For more information from RTC on their back-to-school changes, click HERE.