Riders see improvements, businesses struggle as Maryland Parkway construction stretches on

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Months into the Maryland Parkway Red Line construction project, work along the busy corridor continues with no immediate slowdown in sight.

While some RTC riders say service has improved, local business owners say the ongoing construction is still hurting their bottom line.

I checked in with local RTC riders and businesses to see how the construction is affecting their lives:

Riders see improvements, businesses struggle amid Maryland Parkway construction

Kevin Schaffer, an RTC bus rider who frequently uses the Red Line, said the project caused major delays earlier this year.

“The buses weren't showing up on time. They were constantly late, and then with all the construction going on, the bus was delayed a lot of the time,” Schaffer said.

Schaffer told Channel 13 that although the construction remains disruptive, he has started noticing positive changes in recent months.

“You're not waiting as long, the bus stops cleaner, security regularly....I feel like it's a lot safer, too. Overall, yeah, very good,” he said.

But while riders may be seeing some relief, business owners along Maryland Parkway say the prolonged construction has taken a serious financial toll.

“For me, it's affected a lot, since they have the big construction over here,” said Paul Burachati, manager of Kinnara Thai restaurant.

Burachati said his restaurant, located on the corner of Maryland Parkway, has lost roughly 60% of its business during the project — especially from tourists and visitors unfamiliar with navigating construction detours.

“If the local or some people around here, they know how to drive in another way around to come to the restaurant, right? But for them, they don't know,” Burachati said. “And then some people, they come here, they say that it's terrible. I don't know when it's over.”

RTC says it appreciates the community’s patience throughout construction and maintains that the majority of the project is still expected to be completed by the end of the year. Andrew Kjellman, RTC Deputy CEO, shared the following statement:

"We anticipate completing all remaining project work by year-end, with the exception of the final asphalt surface layer and striping, including the installation of red bus lanes. Because of the construction scheduling, and the fact that this work requires warmer temperatures, it is expected to be completed between April and June 2027. The project team will continue providing updates as the remaining activities progress."