Residents at mobile home park protest rent increases in East Las Vegas

EAST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents at an east Las Vegas mobile home park say they are being priced out of the place they have called home for years.

People living at Maycliff Mobile Home Park say their rent is expected to increase by nearly 25% this November, after residents say they have already dealt with multiple increases since 2024. Now, many are pushing back and demanding answers from management.

On Thursday, residents gathered at the park office to deliver petitions signed by nearly 200 neighbors calling for more affordable rent and a meeting with management.

“I’m a widow, recent widow, so my husband is no longer with me and so I had to take early retirement in order to absorb the increase in rent,” said resident Millie Palmer.

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Palmer has lived at Maycliff Mobile Home Park for nearly a decade. She says the rising costs are becoming difficult for many residents, especially seniors and those living on fixed incomes.

“So we’re finding how are we gonna absorb this and also take care of our other bills, our utilities,” Palmer said. “Some of us are on medications. Some of us do have to gas up our vehicles.”

Palmer says residents are now facing nearly a $200 increase in monthly rent expected to take effect in November.

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“Knowing what a burden financially that is on us who are on a fixed income,” she added.

A few homes down lives Mark Douglas Prideaux, a veteran who says he fears the continued increases could eventually leave him homeless.

“Well, my income is 1870 through Social Security. I get 30% through VA, $552, so I take home $2422,” Prideaux said. “That’s still not enough.”

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Prideaux, Palmer and fellow resident Tino Patricio helped organize the petition effort.

“With a fixed income can’t do much,” Patricio said. “So that’s why we started all this particular situation back in August, I believe, and since then we got collected a bunch of petitions signed already.”

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Residents attempted to meet with local management Thursday, but management told both residents and Channel 13 they could not comment or meet at that time regarding concerns over rent increases.

Residents were instead directed to Havenpark Communities, the corporate office that residents say recently took over management of the property.

Residents at mobile home park protest rent increases in East Las Vegas

As of Thursday evening, Havenpark Communities had not responded to requests for comment or an interview.

For many residents, uncertainty about the future remains.

“I thought when I got to be an older age, I would live a real comfortable life,” Prideaux said. “I’m living on pin needles.”