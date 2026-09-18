Proposed redevelopment project aims to revive Las Vegas’ historic Commercial Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Commercial Center on East Sahara Avenue was once one of Las Vegas’ busiest destinations, known for its shops, restaurants, galleries and even an ice skating rink. Now, local business owners hope a proposed redevelopment project could help bring new life back to the historic plaza.

Clark County is considering a $10 million redevelopment plan in partnership with entertainment company Insomniac, which could bring a new music and events venue to the Commercial Center.

Find out what the plan would mean and how the community is reacting:

Clark County seeks $10M plan, Insomniac partnership to revitalize Commerical Center

For longtime business owners, the proposal represents a chance to restore the energy the area once had.

Sabrina Saffel, manager of Violin Outlet, has watched the area change over decades. She started working at the shop while she was in college.

“Violin Outlet has been in this location for over 40 years. I, myself, have been here over 30,” Saffel said.

She remembers when the Commercial Center was filled with activity and culture.

“This area, it was vibrant, full of culture, full of — just, life. It was fun,” she said.

Businesses that moved into the area more recently say they also saw signs of that community spirit. Brazen Architecture, which opened in the Commercial Center in 2021, said the plaza quickly became a gathering place for events.

“Next thing we know, there are drumming events happening in the courtyard. There are live music events happening, small market venues, wrestling events,” a representative from Brazen Architecture said.

But today, some business owners say the area has become noticeably quieter.

“Like, there’s not a lot happening, and that’s too bad,” the representative added.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said county leaders have wanted to revitalize the area for years and believe the partnership with Insomniac could help attract visitors and support local businesses.

“We looked at this and said, 'How can we get this event center up and running?'” Segerblom said.

However, not everyone supports the proposal.

Some residents living across the street at the Las Vegas Country Club say they are concerned about potential noise, traffic and safety issues tied to a new event venue.

“We want to see Commercial Center become something, so talking about a 60-year-old approval for making it a facility for events is very outdated with what’s happening now,” one resident said. “Las Vegas — the state, the county, the city, has changed in 60 years.”

Segerblom said some of the concerns may have stemmed from a lack of communication about the proposal.

“I apologize. I hadn’t reached out about this particular item because I just assumed everyone knew about it, but the fact is it’s actually going to benefit them,” he said.

While some businesses say their future at the Commercial Center remains uncertain, many owners agree they want to see the area thrive again.

“Everybody here cares about each other, wants the other business to survive, to thrive,” Saffel said.

Segerblom said approval for the proposed agreement with Insomniac is expected to take place in October.