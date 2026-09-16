LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new public art installation on the east side of Las Vegas is drawing attention from residents and city leaders alike.

The “Tres Flores” sculpture, located near Sunrise Avenue and 26th Street, is part of the city's effort to revitalize neighborhoods through public art and beautification projects.

City leaders said they also want residents to play a larger role in shaping future projects.

WATCH | East Las Vegas reporter Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez heard from a resident and the city about the new art:

New 'Tres Flores' sculpture sparks conversation about public art in east Las Vegas

“The community does need a beautification,” said east Las Vegas resident David Gomez.

Gomez has lived and worked on the east side for more than 20 years. He said he supports projects that bring more art and investment into the community.

“I own a business here and I live on this side of town,” Gomez said.

But while he appreciates the addition of public art, Gomez said he would like to see stronger communication between the city and residents before projects move forward.

“There is a lack of communication with the community now,” Gomez said. “When you really want to do something in a specific area, you go and knock on doors. You say, ‘Hey, here’s a flyer, we’re going to have this on this day.’”

The sculpture was created by Las Vegas artist Justin Favela, who city officials said has deep ties to the east side community.

“With Las Tres Flores by Justin Favela, he is from that community, he grew up in that community, he saw the changes in that community,” said Jennifer Klevin, deputy director of cultural affairs for the city. “What’s wonderful is having an artist that can respond to the change and develop new works that connect with the community.”

Projects like Tres Flores are funded through the city’s Percent for the Arts program, which sets aside one percent of the money spent on major city capital projects to fund public art across Las Vegas.

City leaders said the program has also helped fund several recognizable installations, including the art benches along Main Street and “Vegas Arabesque,” the neon-inspired bridge design in the city’s cultural corridor.

Gomez said projects like these are important for east Las Vegas residents.

“They do need these type of things,” Gomez said. “They need to see it, especially being in east Las Vegas.”

Still, he hopes residents will have more opportunities to learn about projects before they are approved and installed.

“I didn’t get a notice, but I do get notices that we’re about to do some redevelopment over here,” Gomez said.

City officials are now encouraging residents to participate in upcoming meetings and surveys as planning begins for future public art projects in 2027.

“We’re seeking public input all the time,” Klevin said. “We have an active survey right now with our public art and galleries team, so if there’s artwork that you want to see in your neighborhood, I suggest that you complete that survey.”

A public meeting for community input on future art projects is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Civic Center public meeting room.