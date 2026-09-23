LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Gholson Landing Apartments are becoming a new home for dozens of families on the east side of Las Vegas, offering affordable housing close to schools, community resources and family support systems.

For resident Dandy Tellez, the location made all the difference.

As east Las Vegas residents prepared to call the Gholson Landing Apartments home, Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez digs in to the impact this will have on the community:

New affordable housing complex opens in east Las Vegas

“I just like this area here because my mom is like five minutes up the road, my mother-in-law is five minutes the opposite way,” Tellez said.

Tellez and her family recently moved into the new apartment complex off Sunrise Avenue after learning about the opportunity through the Department of Veterans Affairs. Her husband served in the military for 13 years, and the family was searching for affordable housing options.

“We saw online that it helped for veterans to get affordable housing, so we signed up in January and then we got approved in July, so it was really fast,” she said.

She says the experience has exceeded expectations, describing the neighborhood as peaceful and welcoming.

“Around here it’s really quiet, everybody’s very friendly. We say hi to our neighbors, good evening to our neighbors. We’ve had no bad experience,” Tellez said.

The 121-unit apartment complex is part of a broader effort to expand affordable housing opportunities in east Las Vegas. Frank Stafford, director of development and modernization with the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority, said the location was carefully selected to provide residents with access to services and opportunities.

“Less than one mile away, there’s a one-stop career center that will help people here use other tools for gainful employment,” Stafford said. “The housing authority itself also has job training programs in place where the residents can utilize those.”

The development sits near schools and the East Las Vegas Recreation Center, and officials say the project is intended to support long-term revitalization in the area.

“It’s going to be a big part of revitalizing this community,” Stafford said. “As you can see, Roy Martin Middle School, which is across the street, was also a partnership that the housing authority did where we completed a land swap. We’ve invested in this area for quite some time.”

The complex is named after Thomas Gholson, the former deputy executive director of the Las Vegas Housing Authority, who spent decades serving the valley. During Tuesday morning’s ceremony honoring the new development, Gholson reflected on his years of service.

“I could not have been what I was without the tenants who were the lifeblood of the housing authority and who worked with me,” Gholson said.

The units are located at 2601 Sunrise Ave., the new community brings 121 new affordable apartments to Las Vegas that serve households earning between 30 to 80 percent of Area Median Income.